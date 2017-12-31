Erdogan to visit France

Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he will travel to France to discuss bilateral relations with counterpart Emmanuel Macron, after a year of particularly strained ties between the European Union and Turkey.

Erdogan´s visit comes as Turkey has seen its decade-long negotiations to join the EU almost grind to a halt and widespread criticism over a far-reaching crackdown against the president´s opponents since last year´s failed coup.

“Friday, I will go to France. We will discuss bilateral relations between France and Turkey,” Erdogan said in a televised speech to members of his ruling AKP party. The announcement follows Erdogan expressing hope for a better relationship with the EU, telling Turkish journalists on Thursday: “I always say this. We must reduce the number of enemies and increase the number of friends.”

Erdogan launched a huge purge of state institutions after the attempted coup in July 2016; more than 55,000 people have been arrested since then, including journalists, lawyers, opposition politicians and academics.