Erdogan, Trump agree ‘some issues’ on Libya

Ankara

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said he discussed the conflict in Libya with U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call and that the two leaders agreed on “some issues” related to developments there.

Turkey supports the internationally recognised government of Fayez al Serraj, whose forces have in recent weeks driven back an assault on the capital Tripoli by the forces of Khalifa Haftar, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

“A new era between Turkey and the US may start after our phone call. We agreed on some issues,” Erdogan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT, without offering specifics.–AP