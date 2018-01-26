Erdogan told Trump US should withdraw from Manbij

Ankara

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Wednesday that US troops should withdraw from northern Syria’s Manbij region, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, prior to his phone call with Trump, Erdogan said Turkey would extend its military operation in Syria to the town of Manbij, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into confrontation with those of their NATO ally the United States.

Speaking to reporters following a news conference with his Austrian counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said Turkey would not attack Syrian government forces unless they made a move against Turkey.—Agencies