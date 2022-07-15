Erdogan to visit Pakistan in September

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan in September this year, the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan said on Thursday.

The ambassador while confirming the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a trade agreement between the two brotherly countries will also be inked soon.

“Ministers of Pakistan and Turkiye will also meet in September,” he said, adding that multiple agreements are being mulled ahead of the Turkiye president’s visit.

The visit, he said, will strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries.

On July 5, Pakistan and Turkey vowed to further expand military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, Inter-Services Public Relations said.