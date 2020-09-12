Erdogan slams Macron

Istanbul

Turkey’s president has taken aim at France’s leader. This follows French criticism of Turkish maritime activities in the eastern Mediterranean that have ignited tensions with Greece and the European Union.

In a speech Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron was targeting him.

“You will have many more problems with me,” Erdogan said, adding, “don’t mess with the Turkish nation and Turkey.” On Friday, Marcon said that Europe needed to be “clear and firm” with Erdogan’s government over its actions.— AP