Erdogan opens suspension bridge linking Europe, Asia

President Tayyip Erdogan opened a massive suspension bridge across Turkey’s Dardanelles Strait on Friday, the latest in a series of major infrastructure projects which he has prioritised during his two decades in power.

Connecting Turkey’s European and Asian shores, the 1915 Canakkale Bridge was built by Turkish and South Korean firms with an investment of 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). It has the longest main span — the distance between the two towers — of any suspension bridge in the world. Such mega projects have been central to Erdogan’s achievements since his AK Party first came to power in 2002, including a new Istanbul airport, rail and road tunnels beneath Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait, and a bridge over it. “These works will continue to provide profit for the state for many years,” Erdogan said at an opening ceremony on the anniversary of a 1915 Ottoman naval victory against French and British forces in the Dardanelles during World War One.

“These projects have a large share in putting our country ahead in investment, workforce and exports,” he said.

Last year he launched what he previously called his “crazy project”: a $15 billion canal in Istanbul intended to relieve pressure on the busy Bosphorus Strait.