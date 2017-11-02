Erdogan felicitated

Pakistan has very warm brotherly relations with Turkey and top political leaders of both the countries also enjoy enviable good relations with each other. It is all the more commendable that both countries have very warm and trustworthy and mutually beneficial relations not only at the government level but also people-to-people level. Turkey has celebrated 94th anniversary of its becoming a Republic and it is quite commendable that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his warm felicitations to the Turkish President and the Prime Minister on this happy occasion of their country.

In his message on the Turkish National Day, the Chief Minister has heartily congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Bimali Yildrim and the Turkish nation. The CM, according to the reports in the newspapers, has quite rightly said that people of Turkey and Pakistan are tied together with each other in the historical relationship of love, brotherhood and harmony and hearts of both the countries beat together and the friendly relations between the countries are being strengthened with every passing day through frequent exchanges of delegations at the government and the peoples levels.

The Chief Minister has pointedly stated that brotherly country Turkey has always helped Pakistan in difficult times and in case of natural calamities as well like earthquake, floods etc and the government and people of Pakistan cannot forget Turkish help and assistance which is always forthcoming when needed.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

