Erdogan discusses Jerusalem with Mamnoon

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain to discuss US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

The sources said the leaders emphasized the decision would negatively affect peace and stability in the Middle East.

Erdo?an pointed out that there would be no lasting peace in the Middle East unless an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with Eastern Jerusalem as capital under the borders of 1967, is formed.

The two leaders talked about the implications of the decision, which prompted an almost universal diplomatic backlash and fears of new

bloodshed in the Middle East as Trump’s announcement ended seven decades of US ambiguity on the status of Jerusalem, which is vociferously claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians.

President Erdogan, in his call to President Mamnoon, pointed out that there would be no lasting peace in the Middle East unless an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with Eastern Jerusalem as capital under the borders of 1967, is formed, local media said.

Erdogan also discussed the issue with the leaders of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Tunisia and Sudan earlier.