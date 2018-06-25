ANKARA : President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a new mandate in presidential elections in the first round of voting by winning more than half of the votes, the chief of Turkey´s election authority said Monday.

Head of the Supreme Election Council, Sadi Guven said Justice and Development Party, Republican People’s Party, Nationalist Movement Party, Peoples’ Democratic Party and Good Party have surpassed ten percent threshold in the parliamentary election.

He said the remaining uncounted votes will not affect election results.

Meanwhile, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared his victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections.His ruling AK Party is also leading in parliamentary elections, with 42.4 percent of the vote counted.

The People’s Alliance, consisting of AK Party and MHP, has won 53.6 percent of the vote so far.

Addressing the nation from headquarters of Justice and Development Party in Ankara after his election victory, Tayyip Erdogan said his government will increase the country’s international reputation. He said the new government will confront terror groups more decisively. The YSK is to announce final results on Friday.