Erdogan again raises Kashmir dispute at UN

Observer Report United Nations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again highlighted the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations reiterating his country’s stance that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue in line with the resolutions of the world body.

President Erdogan in his speech at the UN General Assembly’s summit said, “We maintain stand in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions.”

President Erdogan has consistently raised the Kashmir dispute at the annual sessions of the UN General Assembly.

At the 75th session last year, the Turkish leader said, “The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace in South Asia, is still a burning issue.

Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir further complicated the problem.”

In 2019, he had said that despite the resolutions adopted by the UN, Kashmir was still besieged and eight million people are stuck in IIOJK.