Eradication of polio top priority of govt: Jhagra

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that eradicating polio from our country is one of the top most priorities of the incumbent government.

“Poliomyelitis has almost eradicated from our country but further efforts to nip it in the bud should continue till transmission of Polio virus is stopped completely.

He expressed these views while presiding over Polio Task Force meeting at Governor’s House Peshawar. Beside others, NEOC Coordinator Dr Rana Safdar, ACS FATA, EOC FATA Coordinator, Secretary Social Sector, all Political Agents, Commissionaires, representatives of Rotary International, UNICEF, WHO, BMGF, Agency Surgeons and other relevant FATA Health Officials were present on the occasion. The Governor said that the government accorded top priority to eradicating children diseases and every child must get free vaccination during the campaign to stay safe from polio.

He also praised the work done by health workers with regard to prevention of polio virus and asked them to sustain the effort to make the country free of the childhood ailment.

The governor emphasized the need for further beefing up the ongoing efforts and streamlining the coordination among administrative bodies, health department, among agencies, with bordering districts as well as with Afghan Polio programme team across border to improve vaccination of children. Effective preventive measures, he added, were a must to avoid fresh outbreaks.—APP