Eradication of terrorism govt’s first priority: Shehryar Afridi

CHARSADDA : Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Sunday said that maintaining law and order situation in the country is among top priorities of the government.

Addressing passing out parade of Frontier Constabulary in Shabqadar, district Charsadda, he said security forces, Frontier Constabulary, and police have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The minister said Frontier Constabulary will be made exemplary force by giving them training on scientific lines.

He lauded the role of FC for security of major sensitive installations in the country and its services in United Nations Peace keeping Missions.

On this occasion, one thousand one hundred and seventy-two recruits participated in the parade.

Earlier, Shehryar Afridi inspected the parade and distributed trophies among outstanding recruits.

Share on: WhatsApp