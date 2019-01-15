Eradication of poverty through education needed: Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan has said that there is a need for eradication of poverty and unemployment in the country through development in education.

He was addressing as chief guest at the annual function of a private school here on Monday.

On this occasion the elected representatives, notables, Journalists, faculty members, parents and educationists were also present.

The Deputy Mayor said that the teachers and faculty members play an important role for the progress of any educational institution.

He said that the present government was endeavoring to make available facilities for the acquisition of education to the people especially in the villages and rural as well as backward areas.

He showed his satisfaction that such private education institutions were contributing their bit towards promotion of education.—APP

