Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has said that eradication of the menace of polio virus from the region is our top priority and stressed upon all stakeholders to mull over and come up with a workable solution to address the remaining field challenges creating hurdles in giving a final push to the crippling virus.

The Chief Secretary also stressed on the need for closer coordination and communication among all stakeholders and appreciated the efforts of law enforcing agencies for providing security to polio teams.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Provincial Task Force (PTF) for polio eradication here on Thursday at the cabinet room in Civil Secretariat. Concerned administrative secretaries, Additional Secretary Health /Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Asif Rahim, representatives of Police and Pak Army, key government officials, Deputy Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Technical Focal Person NEOC Dr. Altaf Bosan, Technical Focal Person PEI, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shah, Provincial Team Lead WHO Dr. Sarfaraz Afridi, Acting Team Lead UNICEF Dr. Tufail Ahmad, Team Lead NSTOP Dr. Hafiz Ullah and others participated in the meeting. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all districts joined the meeting via a video-link.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that since the polio virus in the country is linked with the virus circulating in Afghanistan, therefore holistic joint efforts are required on both sides to root out the virus from Pakistan.