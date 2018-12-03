Eradication of polio, a national responsibility: DC

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir Sunday said eradication of polio was national responsibility of the district administration.

Talking to media person, he urged the parents to come forward and play their role for achievement of the targets set for the campaign.

He informed that the administration was making all out efforts that no child up to five years of age could remain unattended during the campaigns. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against those creating problems for the polio teams.

The DC informed that five day anti-polio drive would commence in Rawalpindi district from December 10.

He said that senior officers of the district health department would monitor the performance of the teams. Special counters would be set up at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to the children so that 100 percent target of the campaign could be achieved, he added.

He said that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated. Dr Jahangir said the hectic efforts were being made to make Rawalpindi district polio-free.—APP

