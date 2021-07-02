Eradication of drugs abuse from edu institutions of paramount importance

Staff Reporter Peshawar

On the directive of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, the first session of two days workshop was held today at Governor’s House regarding prevention of extremism and use of Drugs in the Higher Educational Institutions in the province.

The session has been arranged by Governor’s Secretariat in collaboration with Higher Education Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and National Counter Terrorism Authority which was attended by the focal persons from both private and public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and representatives of the Anti-Narcotics Force.

The Director Program HERA gave detailed presentation on the efforts put forth by HERA and future plan for eradication of extremism and drug abuse among the youth.

The forum thoroughly discussed the issues related to use of drugs at the campuses and evaluated various options and a comprehensive work plan for curbing the abuse of drugs and extremism in the universities.

The session was unanimous on the idea to promote healthier sports and cultural activities in the Universities to engage students in arts and sports programs and to discourage tendencies towards drugs and other unhealthy activities

It was also proposed that seminars should be held periodically on topics such as inclusive educational climate, adverse effects of use of drugs and causes of violence for students’ awareness and public information as well as educational campaigns and cultural events demonstrating the common resolve of all the segments of society so as to divert the energies of youth towards positives activities.

The Principal Secretary to Governor, Mr. Muhammad Idrees Khan, while talking to the participants, mentioned the resolve and concern of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that eradication of menace of drugs abuse from the educational institutions is of paramount importance as healthy, prosperous and tolerant society is not possible without it.

He urged the participants that teachers, besides imparting traditional education, can also play a very important role in enlightenment of the youths about negative impacts of the drugs and extremism on our society and state.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said meeting was held further to the MoU which was earlier signed between HERA and NACTA in Governor’s Secretariat to counter extremism among the youth and to prevent use of drugs in the campuses and the Governor as chief guest in his address had appreciated that move in protecting young generation.