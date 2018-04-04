Eradication of dengue!

In a seminar held under the auspices of Mir Khalil ur Rehman Memorial Society & Punjab Healthcare Commission the medical experts said that dengue is a fatal disease which can be controlled by taking precautionary measures.

The disease is afflicting people from 137 countries of the world. All the doctors including general practitioners (GPs) should acquire know how to deal with the disease. Dengue spread in the capital city of Lahore and vast areas of Punjab in 2011 and many lives were lost during the epidemic. Hundreds of people wee severely debilitated.

The government had to seek help from medical experts of Sri Lanka who had successfully controlled the disease in their own land. The situation is much better now as we are aware of the prevention and treatment of the disease. The Dengue attacks when the season changes. We must take all the measures to eradicate it before it becomes out of control.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

