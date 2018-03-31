Eradication of corruption top most priority of NAB: Chairman

ISLAMABAD : Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review overall performance of Training and Research Division and also reviewed training plan for NAB Investigation Officers and Prosecutors at NAB Headquarters.

During the meeting, it was informed that Training and Research Division is implemented Training Programme for the year 2018 in letter and spirit in line with the directions of Chairman NAB. It was informed that in the light of regional feedback/input of experts, Chairman NAB after detailed deliberation and utility of capacity building courses approved Training Programme for the year 2018.

Chairman NAB Mr. Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption top most priority of NAB. NAB gives importance Capacity Building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors in order to inquire and investigate corruption cases by using modern techniques to further improve the overall performance of NAB.

The Chairman NAB said that training is a continuous process which is an important and serious aspect in the capacity building of NAB Investigation Officers/Officials and Prosecutors.

He said that NAB recognizes the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. He said that a standardized syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts matters, General Financial Rules, FR, SR, Digital Forensic Question Documents and Finger Print Analysis has been formulated by NAB to ensure quality and uniformity. The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

Orignally published by NNI