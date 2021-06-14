Eradicating poverty, unemployment govt’s priority: Governer

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday visited North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) to inaugurate and inspect the fire tenders given by Prime Minister Imran Khan for North Karachi Industrial area to deal with any unfortunate situation.

Addressing the occasion, Governor Sindh said that the Prime Minister was working day and night as well as taking input from the industrialists for the growth and betterment of the industrial sector in Pakistan.

He said that the vision of the present government is to bring prosperity to the country, eradicate poverty, and reduce unemployment through the boost of economy.

Speaking about the provision of fire tenders, Governor Sindh said that the fire tenders will help deal with any untoward incidents in the industrial areas immediately.

The industrialists can ensure effective utilization and better maintenance of fire tenders under their supervision to get the best results, he added. He further said that trained staff for the smooth operation of fire tenders should be provided immediately by KMC Fire Department.

Expressing his views on the federal budget, the Sindh Governor said that the government has presented a people-friendly budget while the budgetary allocations have been made for further expansion of the Ehsaas Program which will provide maximum relief to the people.

Besides, a huge amount has been allocated in the budget for the development of Karachi, he added. He further said that practical steps were being taken for the development of Sindh province and to bring improvement in the lives of the people.