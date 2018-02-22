Er Rasheed starts hunger strike in Handwara police station

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the member of so-called Kashmir Assembly and the President of Awami Ittehad, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, ahead of his indefinite hunger strike against slapping of draconian Public Safety Act on the youth belonging to his constituency, Langate.

Awami Ittehad Party in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Engineer Rasheed was scheduled to start his indefinite protest hunger strike outside the DC Office in Kupwara; however, he was arrested on the way and lodged in Handwara police station.

“Now Er Rasheed has started his hunger strike inside Handwara police station,” the statement added.—KMS