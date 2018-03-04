Er Rasheed not allowed to meet prisoners in Kot Bhalwal Jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, has said that he was not allowed to meet the prisoners lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

Engineer Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that he was told by the jail authorities that they had received directives from the Director General Prisons not to allow anyone except selective family members to meet any Kashmiri prisoner. He strongly condemned the dictatorial behavior of the jail authorities.—KMS