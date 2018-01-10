Er Rasheed marshalled out of assembly

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, was marshalled out from the House for raising the issue of arrest of Bandipora cricketers by Indian police.

During his protest, Engineer Rasheed not only questioned the arrest of the cricketers but he also had a heated verbal brawl with BJP members. Rasheed barged into the Well of the House and protested before speaker, who ordered the marshells to take him out.

The budget session of the assembly is going on in the winter capital, Jammu. Indian police had arrested four cricketers in Bandipora for singing Pakistan’s national anthem before the start of the final mach of a tournament in the district a few days ago.—KMS