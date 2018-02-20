Er Rasheed condemns police raids in IoK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Rasheed has condemned the raids by Indian police in various areas of the territory.

Engineer Rasheed addressing public gatherings at Drusoo and Gund Karim Khan in Rafiabad said forces are carrying out unwanted catch and search operations.

He said in Kashmir even social media has become a tool to suppress the voice of youth as anyone trying to reflect the genuine aspirations of people is being harassed and called at concerned police stations.—KMS