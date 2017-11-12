Er Rasheed apprises Bosninan envoy of IOK situation

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly and the Chairman of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Engineer Abdul Rasheed, has apprised the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sabit Sobasic, of the prevailing grim situation of the territory.

The AIP in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Ambassador Sabit Sobasic called on Engineer Abdur Rasheed in Srinagar.

It said that during the meeting, Engineer Rasheed reiterated that the Kashmiris didn’t want a settlement to the seventy years old dispute on communal lines but truly believed that Kashmir dispute was purely of a political nature and those forces giving it a communal colour wanted to avoid a solution that would match the sacrifices and the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.—KMS