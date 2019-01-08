Equity market upsurges 490 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange rose to 490 points or +1.27% closed at 39052 on Tuesday. Equity market continued the rally on second trading day with an increase of ~600pts during the trading.

E&P stocks contributed significantly to the buying sentiment, which have been playing positive on the back of rising international crude oil prices. Similarly, Chemical sector has also come in the lime light due to improvement in margins. Cement sector led the volumes today with 22.8M shares, followed by Chemical that registered 21M shares.

Banking sector also performed well, however, selling pressure was evident in UBL. On the whole, selling activity was observed in LUCK, UBL, OGDC which have been favourites of Insurance sector for selling.

The Index closed at 39,053pts as against 38,562pts showing an increase of 490pts (+1.3% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (+202pts), Fertilizer (+71pts), Cement (+53pts), O&GMCs (+45pts) and Banks (+29pts). Volumes increased from 157mn shares to 166mn shares (+6% DoD).

Average traded value also increased by 16% to reach US$ 58.4mn as against US$ 50.5mn. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL, TRG, BOP, LOTCHEM and UNITY, which formed 25% of total volumes. Stocks that contributed positively include PPL (+89pts), OGDC (+56pts), POL (+34pts), FFC (+29pts), and LUCK (+25pts).

