Equity market sheds 193 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 193 points on Tuesday owing to slide in international oil prices. The index closed at 38,116 points as against 38,309 points showing a decline of 193 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that KSE-100 index registered consecutive loss and briefly traded below 38,000. Stocks that put pressure on the index during the day were NML, HBL on one hand and otherwise the decline in oil sector due to the dip in international crude prices.

OGDC, PPL, POL and MARI posted decline on Tuesday. Cement sector saw buying in the final hour, with PIOC, DGKC and MLCF as major beneficiaries. Besides, refinery sector also improved on the back of lower oil prices with anticipation of positive GRMs.

OMCs, on the other hand, faced selling pressure due to expectation of inventory and foreign exchange losses. As the Index continues to slide, institutional investors, especially Mutual Funds are observed taking negative bets, which was seen 2 weeks back as well. Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (-116 points), E&P (-95 points), Fertilizer (-31 points) Cement (-24 points), Insurance (-12 points).

Volumes improved from 66.8 million shares to 905 million shares (+35 percent DoD). Average traded value also increased by 48 percent to reach $296 million as against $20.05 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL, BAHL, BOP, EPCL and UNITY reflecting 38 percent of total volumes.

Share on: WhatsApp