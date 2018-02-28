Equatorial Guinea president hails cooperation with China

Beijing

Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo met in the capital Malabo the Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan, who arrived here Sunday for a two-day visit.

Obiang hailed the steady development of the traditional friendship between the two countries since the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

He stressed that there has been fruitful bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and cultural fields, and that in international and regional affairs, the two countries have worked closely together, putting forward mutual support.

According to the president, Equatorial Guinea attaches significant importance to the traditional friendship between the two countries, and is ready to strengthen political, economic and security cooperation with China in order to deepen their comprehensive cooperative partnership.

For his part, Chang said the friendship between the two countries has been steadily consolidating since the establishment of diplomatic relations 48 years ago.

Chang recalled that in 2015 Obiang and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping jointly established a comprehensive cooperative partnership of mutual trust and win-win cooperation, providing a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations.

Chang said he was pleased with the strengthening of the pragmatic cooperation between the two armies over the years, and reaffirmed that China is willing to strengthen the friendly and pragmatic cooperation and work together to maintain peace and security in the region.

Equatorial Guinean Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue attended the meeting. Chang then met with Equatorial Guinea Defense minister Leandro Bacale Ncogo Ayingono on Tuesday.—Xinhua