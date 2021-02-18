The government was providing equal education facilities to all segments of the society and in this connection, adult literacy centers were being established in jails, said Provincial Minister for Literacy & Non-formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez.

He was inaugurating five ‘Adult Literacy Centers’ at District Jail here on Thursday. He said that education was a basic right of every citizen and government was utilizing all available resources for providing this facility to the people.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that literacy centers in jails will play a pivotal role in character building of jailed persons so as to make them a productive member of the society after their release. The minister directed the jail administration to provide all necessary facilities at Literacy Centers so that prisoners could avail from this facility at maximum extent.—APP