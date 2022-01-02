Equal distribution of health, education PTI’s manifesto: CM

Sets example by reducing CM House’s expenditures

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that equal distribution of education and health facilities to ensure the welfare of the common man is among the top in the PTI manifesto.

Allah Almighty has given us an opportunity to serve the deprived segment of society, said Usman Buzdar adding that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, promises are being fulfilled made by the government.

The Punjab government will provide Rs. 400 billion for the Universal Health Care Programme. The launch of the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card will not only reduce the pressure on government hospitals but also ensure the growth of the private health sector.

Naya Pakistan Sehat Card programme has been launched in Lahore, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions. The same will be launched in Rawalpindi Division on January 20th, in Faisalabad Division on February 9th and in Multan Division on February 22nd.

Naya Pakistan Sehat Card project will be launched in Bahawalpur Division on March 2nd, in Gujranwala on March 22nd and in Sargodha Division the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card Project will launch on March 31st.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has set an example of austerity by significantly reducing the CM’s Office expenditures. The national resources were ruthlessly utilized on the name of CM’s office expenditures in 2017-18, which is the last tenure of Shehbaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister’s Office has released a comparison analysis of the expenditures made during Shehbaz Sharif tenure in the financial year 2017-18 and the government of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the financial year 2020-21.

The total expenditure of the Chief Minister’s Office during Shehbaz Sharif tenure in 2017-18 was Rs. 23 crore 90 lakh whereas the same was only Rs. 14 crore 30 lakh in Usman Buzdar’s tenure in 2020-21.

According to the details, Rs. 4 crore 20 lakh were spent on the maintenance of vehicles of CM’s office in 2017-18 in Shehbaz Sharif tenure but Rs. one crore 50 lakh were spent under this head in 2020-21 of Buzdar’s tenure. Similarly, Rs. 9 crore were spent by Shehbaz Sharif’s government in 2017-18 for entertainment and gifts but in the government of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the financial year 2020-21, this amount was Rs. 4 crore 40 lakh.

During the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif in 2017-18 three lak 72 thousand liters oil/diesel/petrol was used in CM’s office vehicles which costed three crore 50 lakh rupee whereas the quantity of oil/diesel/petrol was limited to two lakh 28 thousand liters in Buzdar’s tenure in 2020-21 and two crore 70 lakh was spent under this head.