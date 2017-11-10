EPZA on 10th Edition Expo

Karachi

EPZA on its 10th Edition Expo Pakistan 2017 has been a main focus of VIPs Trade Delegates and foreign businessman. On 1st day of inauguration Expo Centre, EPZA stall attracted foreign businessmen, delegates, VIPs. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited EPZA stall and appreciated EPZA management efforts for industrial promotional activities in the Province of Sindh, GM Marketing informed that around 250 factories were operating. Along with cheif Minister Governor Sindh Mr. Muhammad Zubair Umer with business community visited the stall and lauded that EPZA in the province was a vibrant organization. GM Marketing Mr. Zahoor Ahmed along with Marketing Manager Mr. Waheed Majeed Bajari invited both dignitaries on behalf of Chairman EPZA Dr. Imran Zaib khan to have a visit of EPZA where further avenues of Industrial promotional in the province could be augmented.—PR