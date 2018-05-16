EPT Chairman, members, appointed

Special Correspondent

Sindh Government’s Law Department has notified that on the recommendation of the High Court of Sindh and with the approval of the Provincial Cabinet, in accordance with section 25 of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014, Justice (Retd) Sadiq Hussain Bhatti is appointed as Chairman, (EPT)Karachi, for a period of three years with immediate effect.

According to another Notification, with the approval of the Provincial Cabinet and in accordance with Section 25 of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014, the following are appointed as Members for Abdul Rauf Memon, Member Technical, Muhammad Arif (Advocate), Member (Legal).