The English Premier League (EPL) delivered another classic season that went down to the wire on the final day to decide the fate of every club on either side of the table.

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa in a dramatic way to win their second consecutive Premier League title over Liverpool with just a single point.

It was Pep Guardiola’s fourth title in five years making him the most successful foreign manager in the Premier League.

City’s 6th title moves them ahead of Chelsea on second with the most Premier League titles behind Manchester United’s 13.

Liverpool, meanwhile, battled back from a goal down to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at a roaring Anfield but it was not enough to secure their second Premier League title of the Klopp era.

It is the second instance Liverpool has lost to City by a single point after the 2018/19 season.

Their consolation is the Golden boot and Playmaker of the season awards for Mohamad Salah and a Champions League final against Real Madrid on the weekend.

Manchester United finished their worst Premier League season with another loss to Crystal Palace.

With Erik ten Hag at the helm next season they will be hoping for better fortunes next year.

Tottenham routed the relegated Norwich 5-0 to seal the final Champions League spot over Arsenal.

Son Heung-min scored twice to share the Golden Boot with Salah.

Arsenal hammered Everton 5-1 to finish 5th in the League, securing a place in the Europa League for next season.

At the other end of the table, Leeds United secured a massive 2-1 win against Brentford before Burnley’s loss to Newcastle confirmed their survival until the next season.

Burnley, after their 2-1 loss, joins Norwich and Watford as teams to be relegated this year.

After the nonstop drama on the final day of the EPL season, the next one promises to be equal if not better.

With Erling Haaland on his way to Man City, Erik ten Hag with United, Klopp staying with his treble chasing Liverpool, and Chelsea under new ownership, the coming season guarantees more fairytale storylines next season.