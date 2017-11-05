EPI Committee’s meeting held

City Reporter

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, Yasir Ali Bhatti has urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign starting from November 20 and continue Nov 23, 2017.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI &Polio Eradication Committee, here at his office Saturday.

He urged the health department officials to ensure visit of Mobile teams to remote and katcha area and see that no child from among the targeted age group is left out and deprived of anti-polio drops. ADC-I Larkana assured that all teams would be provided with transport, security facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain.

He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

He also said this is a national cause the Anti-Polio teams may be reached at remote areas of the district, so that no one child may not be left from Anti Polio Drop and parents required to cooperate with the Teams constituted by the Health Department in this regard.

He said that there is a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs need to play important role in this regards. He further said that the District Administration Larkana and Health Department Larkana are working as a team to achieve desirable results.

He appreciated the efforts of EDO Health Larkana for taking concrete steps in this regard.

The ADC-I Larkana has appealed the people of the district that in this national campaign every one may realize his responsibility to make it success.

The meeting was also attended by the President LCCI, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana Representative of UNICEF Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Representative of WHO Dr. Masood Qureshi, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers, councilors and other concerned officials of various departments.