Rawalpindi

Anti-Narcotics Court Judge Raja Pervaiz Akhtar Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Ephedrine case till December 15. According to details, former MNA PML-N Hanif Abbasi and six other accused submitted their written statements in the court while final arguments from defense and prosecutor counsels would be recorded on the next hearing.

Hanif Abassi, his brother Basit Abassi and five other accused in the ephedrine case were present in the court.—APP