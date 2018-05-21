EPD orders furnaces, industrial units to plant trees

Staff Reporter

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Sunday directed 337 steel-melting furnaces and industrial units to plant trees to overcome pollution and smog in the city.

The EPD sources told media that the directives were issued to all furnaces and smoke-emitting factories in various industrial zones of the city.

The sources said that beautification of major inter-city roads had already been launched, adding that trees and flower planting, in and outside the industries was also being carried out.

They said that all industrial zones have been directed that heavy fine would be imposed in case of presence of solid waste or effluent outside the industrial units.

The department has also constituted a special ‘Vigilance Cell’ to address the environmental pollution issues caused by the steel melting furnaces and smoke-emitting factories, sources added.

“These teams will carry out raids on factories, violating the law.

The vigilance teams will determine the causes of industrial pollution and environmental status of the area,” they added.