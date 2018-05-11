EPA hosts environmental orientation workshop

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur

Environmental experts besides the elders from stake holders at a day long workshop on Environmental Orientation here Thursday emphasized the need of the collective role of all concerneds including the Environmental Protection and the law enforcement agencies to ensure the pollution-free environment for maintaining the healthy nation and the country in letter and spirit.

The seminar was hosted by Mirpur Division office of the state-run Environmental Protection Agency (EPA] with the chief guest Sardar Rashed Naeem, DIG Police Mirpur Division on this occasion. Director General EPA AJK Raja Muhammad Razaq presided over the inaugural session of the seminar.

Unveiling the salient features of the objectives of holding of the Environmental Orientation seminar-cum-workshop, Director General EPA Raja Muhammad Razaq said on this occasion that over the time, environment has gained great significance worldwide—as “Rights of Future Generations” are closely aligned with the “Rights of Nature”.

He continued underlining that in order to ensure protection of environment, there were various international and regional Conventions and Agreements—to which Government of Pakistan also being signatory, was equally obliged under international law to take all measures necessary to protect our serine environment.