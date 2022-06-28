Eoin Morgan is reportedly ready to call time on his England career.

According to British Media outlets, the long-standing limited-over captain will announce his decision today (Tuesday).

The 35-year-old made his ODI debut as a 16-year-old with Ireland in 2006 before a call-up by England in 2009. He has played 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total while also playing in 16 tests, scoring 700 runs.

Under Eoin Morgan, England won their first 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. He also captained England for a record 126 ODIs and 72 T20s with his 118 wins as skipper across the two formats also being a record.

But while England’s limited-over side has gone on to set multiple run-scoring records, Morgan’s personal form has not been the greatest during that span.

Morgan has not scored a T20 or ODI half-century in almost a year with his form raising questions ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year as well as England’s defense of their 50-overs title in 2023.

Morgan has also been dealing with injuries having suffered a low-grade quadriceps injury in January and missing the third ODI against the Netherlands last week with a groin issue, after scoring ducks in the first two games of the series.

Jos Buttler is being touted as England’s next captain with him having already led the side 13 times in Morgan’s absence having held the deputy role since 2015.

England will face India in a Test at Edgbaston, which begins on July 1, before a three-match T20I and ODI series.