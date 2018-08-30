EOC launches polio vaccination campaign

Staff Reporter

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio in Sindh is launching an Inactivated Polio Vaccine campaign in 88 Union Councils of Karachi from Thursday and will continue till September 08,2018.

Approximately 800,000 children from 4 months to 59 months of age injections to protect them against the deadly polio virus, however 9, 69,000children will also be given Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the drive. More than 1200 fixed and outreach sites are being established in the 88 UCs of the city where parents will bring their children to give them injections to save them from polio.

Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio in Sindh, Fayaz Jatoi said “IPV is not replacement for OPV but instead an added protection for children who might fall prey to this virus. He informed that IPV is now also part of the routine immunization schedule as well.

The government machinery including Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers and Town Health Officers will be implementing this campaign on the ground while there will be a high level of monitoring from EOC and partner staff.

The IPV is an extremely safe and effective vaccine. It protects children against all three from of poliovirus, and when used in combination with OPV, can quickly boost immunity against polio virus. The campaign launched in 88 UC (23 complete, 65 partial) of Karachi from today.

