EOBI increases old-age pension by 20%

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution on Tuesday announced to raise pensions for elderly people by 20%.

Previously, the dispensation was Rs5,250 but with the increase it now stands at Rs6,500. Earlier this year, a woman legislator of the treasury benches in the Punjab Assembly had demanded that the government to fix Rs10,000 as pension and ensure the provision of best economic, social and health facilities to the aged artistes who spent their lives in the showbiz. Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan has decided to abolish the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis for facilitating the Pakistani expatriates at maximum level.

