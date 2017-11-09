EO MEPA to hold Nelson Mandela session in South Africa

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Middle East, Pakistan and Africa (MEPA) Region of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) S M Imran has said that EO MEPA will hold a session of Global leadership academy, titled as ‘Nelson Mandela Session’ in the jail at Cape Town, South Africa, where Nelson was imprisoned for his political struggle.

Another EO Resonate will take place in Tanzania by mid-February to promote and support women entrepreneurs, he added. Further, he said, a regional event ‘EO Grow’ would be organized in UAE in May 2018 under his vision of ‘building bridges’. Leading professors from Harvard University will be key-note speakers on the occasion. They will hold learning sessions to enhance skills of MEPA members under the ‘Executive Education Program’.

In the end of January, he added, presidents of EO will hold meeting in Kenya to evaluate and train new entrants to the organization. By the end of February, Jordan University will hold learning and socializing meeting.

Similarly, he said, EO members from Kenya and Dubai are planning to visit each other next year as well. Meanwhile, he added, the Muslim members from MEPA region will perform Umrah from 16th to 19th November. They will also visit exclusively to Riaz-ul-Jannah.