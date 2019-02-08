Envoys of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan meet Sanjrani

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan on Friday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed matters of interest between their respective country and Pakistan.

In his meeting with Kazakh ambassador Barlybay Sadykov, Sanjrani said economic cooperation among the regional countries was essential for prosperity and development of the region.

Better parliamentary linkages would pave the way for cooperation in other sectors as the Parliaments not only play an active role for promoting the diplomacy but also enhancing the economic ties.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoyed cordial relations at all levels from Parliaments and government to the people at large.

He underlined that brotherly ties with Kazakhstan are the cornerstone of our foreign policy. Sadiq Sanjrani said that Senate of Pakistan has Parliamentary Friendship Group for Kazakhstan and there is a need to enhance bilateral parliamentary relations through the forum of Friendship Group.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan agreed with the views of the Senate Chairman and called for improved parliamentary linkages to steer further cooperation in different sectors.

While talking to Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov, Sadiq Sanjrani said Pakistan and Turkmenistan could play an active role for synergizing the efforts for social and economic benefit of both the countries resulting in collective advantage for the regional countries.

He said that decision of both the countries to enhance regional connectivity by establishing transportation and communication links would further boost the existing cordial relations at all the levels especially the people to people contact.

He said that early implementation of the TAPI project would be for the benefit of both the countries paving the way for further cooperation in economic and trade.

Turkmen Ambassador responding to the Chairman called for implementation on the agreed cooperation for enhancing the economic ties. In his meeting with Kyrgyzstan ambassador Erik Beishembiev, Senate Chairman said both the countries had good relations at parliamentary level and also enjoyed cordial bilateral ties, however, economic cooperation needs to be further enhanced for mutual benefit of both the countries. The Kyrgyz envoy thanked the chairman for his views.

