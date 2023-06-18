The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Tomas Smetanka and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka arrived on a memorable visit to Peshawar on Saturday. The purpose of their visit was to attend the EU film festival, which was scheduled to take place in the city. During their stay in Peshawar, they had the opportunity to visit various historical and cultural landmarks, including Masjid Mahabat Khan, Sethi House and famous antiques’ market at Asamai Gate.

Hosted by the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, Ambassador Tomas Smetanka and Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka expressed their delight in exploring the rich history and heritage of Peshawar. Their visit to Masjid Mahabat Khan included a meeting with Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, the caretaker of the mosque, where they were presented with a bouquet of flowers and enjoyed the hospitality of the locals with a refreshing cup of green tea, a tradition of the people of Peshawar.

The delegates were fascinated by the antique jewelry showcased during their visit to Sarafa Bazar. Additionally, they had the privilege of meeting Mr. Wajeeh Sethi, the current owner of Sethi House, one of the esteemed historical sites in Peshawar. The visit provided an opportunity for cultural exchange and appreciation of the region’s architectural wonders.

The culinary experience was equally delightful, as the crew of the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar graciously treated the distinguished guests to “Sobat” (Penda), a traditional dish of the Marwat Tribes. This culinary experience was made possible through the initiatives of Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic has been working since 2018, when Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan became the first Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar. The consulate has proved a milestone in the promotion of friendly relations between the Czech Republic and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Czech Consulate in Peshawar is working as a turning point and milestone, leading to a brighter future for Pakistan and the Republic’s ties. Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan is working day and night for the promotion of trade and the resolution of issues between the republic and the KP people. The visit showcased the strong bond between Pakistan and the Czech Republic, as well as the European Union’s commitment to fostering cultural exchanges.