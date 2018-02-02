Envoys designate of Turkey, South Korea, Malaysia present credentials to president

Envoys-designate of Turkey, South Korea and Malaysia presented their credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain during a credentials ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday. Later, the ambassadors/ high commissioners separately called on the president. Speaking on the occasion, the president said Pakistan wanted to further strengthen its relations with all brotherly and friendly countries.

He hoped that all envoys designate would work toward further enhancing the bilateral relation of their respective countries with Pakistan. He underlined that Pakistan’s economy was back on right track due to the well-planned policies of the incumbent government.

He underscored that Pakistan was one of the most suitable country for investment as liberal investment policies adopted by the government provided numerous opportunities to the foreign investors in different fields.

The president congratulated the newly appointed ambassadors/ high commissioners and wished them a pleasant stay in Pakistan. The envoys who presented their credentials included Ambassador-designate of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea Kwak Sung-kyu, High Commissioner-designate of Malaysia Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim.

Earlier, each envoy-designate arrived at the main gate of the Aiwan-e-Sadr in a horse driven carriage. On the occasion, the National Anthems of Pakistan and their respective countries were played and the envoys designate were also presented the guard of honour.—APP

