Envoys designate of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Nigeria present credentials to President

Alvi says Pakistan values relations with friendly countries, wants

enhanced economic cooperation

Zubair Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen relations with friendly countries and promote trade, business and commercial cooperation with them under the country’s new “geo-economics” policy.

Pakistan wants to promote connectivity, and regional peace and development by further expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism the president expressed this desire while talking to the Ambassadors-designates of Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Azerbaijan, Kingdom of Thailand, and the High Commissioner-designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who made separate calls on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Earlier, the Ambassador-designate of Kyrgyzstan, Mr Totuiaev, Ulanbek Asankulovich, Ambassador-designate of Kazakhstan, Mr Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador-designate of Azerbaijan, Mr Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador-designate of Thailand, Mr Chakkrid Krachaiwong, and High Commissioner-designate of Nigeria, Mr Abioye Mohammed Bello presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony.

Congratulating the newly-appointed envoys, the president expressed the hope that they would play their role in further strengthening political, economic and cultural relations with Pakistan.

In his separate meetings with the envoys, President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan’s unique geo-economic location offered tremendous opportunities for transport, trade, transit trade and ICT connectivity to the entire region.

He observed that greater regional integration would help drive growth and socio-economic development in the entire region.

He also underscored the need to hold regular meetings of institutional mechanisms such as the Bilateral Political Consultations, Joint Ministerial Commissions, and Inter-Governmental Commissions, to further solidify bilateral relations with friendly countries.

The president expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooperation and wished the envoys success for their assignments in Islamabad.