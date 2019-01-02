Envoys conference appreciative: Zahid

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said that the envoys conference organized by the government is appreciative as Pakistani ambassadors play vital role in the image building of the Country. Given to the current economic situation of the Country, timing of envoys conference is very important and will draw positive impacts. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave clear instructions to resolve issues faced by overseas Pakistani and motivate Pakistani businessmen abroad to invest in the Country; the aims can be fulfilled undoubtedly through foreign missions. The commercial attaches should form effective strategy to impress the foreign investors, assuring them that Pakistan is a real paradise for investors, where lies bundle of investment opportunities in various sectors. The Veteran Business Leader while talking to the business community said that overseas Pakistanis contributing $ 20 billion to foreign exchequer of the country, which indeed is a great helping towards stability of foreign exchange reserves. The government should facilitate overseas Pakistanis in all aspects and consider them as Country’s real asset.

