Envoy inaugurates upgraded Japanese language department at NUML

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai on Monday inaugurated the upgraded department of the Japanese language at the National University of Modern Languages.

The Government of Japan had extended a grant of US $83,064 to National University of Modern Languages (NUML) under its Grant Assistance for the Improvement of Learning Environment of Japanese Language Department at NUML.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai at the National University of Modern Languages unveiled the plaque of newly upgraded Japanese language department. Maj Gen (R) Zia Uddin Najam, Rector, National University of Modern Languages, was also present on the occasion, says a press release.

Under “The Project for Improvement of Learning Environment of Japanese Language Department, NUML”, the grant provided by the Government of Japan was utilized to purchase equipment for up-gradation of the Japanese Language Department.

Ambassador Kurai, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, commended the efforts of the NUML on successful completion of the project.

He said that developing educational facilities was one of the priorities of the government of Japan through its grant assistance and today’s assistance for the improvement of learning environment of Japanese Language Department of the NUML was one such example.

Ambassador Kurai expressed the hope that the improvement of learning environment would greatly benefit the students of Japanese language department of NUML as well as distant learners of Japanese language.—APP

Related