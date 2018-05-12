Environmentalists urge protection of seasonal guests that keep Nature’s cycle intact

Migratory Birds’ day marked at Youth Hostel

Zubair Qureshi

Environmentalists, ornithologists and bio-scientists on Friday gave a unanimous call to protect and preserve the flight route of migratory birds that come to this part of the globe from Siberia and other cold regions of the world every winter. Number of such migratory birds has drastically gone down and if efforts are not made to restore their course the day is not far when they stop coming here.

The issue of migratory birds was highlighted at a special event organized by the Pakistan Youth Hostels Association (PYHA) at its Islamabad branch on the eve of the World Migratory Birds Day.

A large number of youth including students of Government College of Technology Jhang who are currently staying at the Youth Hostel, youths from local schools and colleges, members of civil society and Nature lovers. Ambassador Qazi Humayun National Secretary of the PYHA while highlighting the significance of the day said birds are the natural pests, environment conservationists, cleaners and equalizers and their arrival every year diversifies and enriches our environment. This is our common duty to curb any attempt that disturbs this natural cycle of migration of birds, he said. Ambassador Humayun was of the view that PYHA has been highlighting such issues and celebrating such days like Tourism Day, Mountain Day and youths’ activities in order to promote and encourage the people, particularly the youth to participate in environment and tourism friendly activities.

Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation and a noted ornithologist of the country, Safwan Shahab Ahmad while speaking on the occasion said if migratory birds stop coming, our wetlands will dry up and our great natural fauna and flora will suffer unimaginably. He regretted that no tangible efforts were being made to raise awareness among people about the dangerous trend of disturbing migratory birds’ arrival. Most of the birds he said either perish because of the excessive use of pesticides, other fall prey to hunters’ nets and power pylons and the remaining few are forced to other parts after finding the dry ponds and lakes.

Environmentalist Dr Ejaz Ahmed also expressed his dismay over lack of field activities by youth on environment and its protection. He called for raising awareness among people about birds. In Pakistan he said there are found 660 to 690 various species of birds. About migratory birds’ route, he said they use Indus Fly Way which is one of 13 most travelled routes of the migratory birds.