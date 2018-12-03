Environmental Problems in Pakistan are troubling the balance between economic development and environmental protection. The environment has continuously been disturbing the life of humans as well as animals. Natural resources are being destroyed very rabidly. There are plenty of reasons that are creating environmental problems. The environmental problems can be categorized as noise pollution, air pollution and water pollution. The smoke of factories, industries and vehicle are polluting the air environment. Noise pollution is also hazard for health and noise pollution in Pakistan is on peak. Air pollution is also the leading problem in major cities of Pakistan and as per record it reveals that 90% vehicle are the cause of air pollution. Pollution control system in Pakistan is not working properly therefore it is very difficult to remove this pollution. If some worthwhile and timely measures are not taken to resolve the issue, it will be too late and the damage would be beyond anybody’s control.

OSAMA ANEES

Karachi

