Environmental issues of capital particularly heat wave safety, plastic pollution discussed

Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah said that people should to take care of the mother earth and the resources it provides for the sustenance of life.

Talking to APP here, she said that Pak-EPA provides a platform for action in environmental monitoring and decision-making.

In this regarding, Pak-EPA celebrated here symbolic World Environment Day in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), Capital Development Authority (CDA) & Chitral Heritage and Environment Preservation Society (CHEPS)” Shah said.

The event aimed to highlight various environmental issues the city in particular and the country in general and the workable solutions to tackle them, the Pak-EPA director general told the participants during here address.

“Air pollution control & heat wave safety” alongwith reducing the use of plastic bags to combat plastic pollution are Pershing urban problems that are casting adverse impacts on the urban lifestyle and health of the people as well as overall urban environment,” she explained.—APP

