Environmental degradation, climate changes bigger challenges: Shehbaz

LAHORE : President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that environmental degradation and climate changes have emerged as a bigger challenge before all of us and added that environmental issues have become a stumbling block in the formation of a healthy society.

In his message issued here on Monday on the eve of World Environment Day, Shehbaz Sharif said that atypical environment changes are occurring on this planet earth due to increased unnatural phenomena.

Irrespective of its category and kind, the environmental degradation is badly affecting the natural habitat and human health, he said adding that this day reminds us about taking effective and collective measures to save the environment from any further degradation.

The Punjab CM said that protection of natural resources and increased public awareness can help in promoting safety of the environment around us. Therefore, awareness campaigns should be continuously continued to project the importance of environment, he added. A major reason of environmental degradation and pollution is cutting of trees and in ordered to overcome it, the protection of forests and increase in their areas is imperative.

Lush green environment and thick forests is such a beautiful facet of nature which have no other similitude in our lives. Keeping this thing in view, the Punjab government has adopted the holistic approach to remain safe from the environmental pollution, he added.

He said that adoption of necessary steps for saving the environment from pollution is part of governmental priorities to provide healthy atmosphere to the people. In fact, we all have to play our roles in maintaining clean atmosphere around us and on this World Environment Day; we should seriously reaffirm our commitment to act as a defender of clean environment at the grassroots.

Shehbaz Sharif said that this day also requires collective efforts to save this planet. We should also reiterate our strong commitment that we will continue to play our role for the protection of environment and this planet from different challenges, concluded the Chief Minister.